Spend your time wisely, FSS Rector charges new students

A total of 650 students were, on Thursday, matriculated at the Federal School of Surveying, Oyo, for the 2022/2023 academic session.

The students were admitted into the four faculties of the institution, which include Surveying and Geoinformatics, Cartography and GIS, Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing and General Analysis.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Rector of the institution, Professor Dupe Oluyinka-Dosunmu, congratulated the new students, just as she urged them to be law-abiding.

She further charged them to keep away from associations that would tarnish their image and that of their families.

She said: “You must know why you are here and do away with anything that can jeopardise your academics. I will also advise you to spend your time wisely so as to graduate with good grades.”

The guest lecturer on the occasion, Dr Airen Edale Adetimirin, charged the matriculating students to be focused and upright in their studies.

She said it is important for them to finish strong while focusing on their primary goals.

She admonished them to put in their best to come out with good grades while urging them to be upright and diligent in every academic activity they will be involved in, saying “Your effort will be crowned with good success.

“As a student, your primary goal in this institution is your academics and all other things are secondary. Your academics is the primary reason you are in this school and it is expected that this should be taken with every sense of seriousness. This goal should always be at the back of your mind on a daily basis.





“Academic motivation is another indicator for being successful during your programme. You must have high academic motivation which will be the driving force to achieve good success.

‘’The primary goal of your coming to this school is to gain a degree at the end of your programme and this must always be your priority.”

Adetimirin also encouraged parents and guardians to be up and doing to their wards’ success in the programme they have been admitted in the school.

She said they need to show great commitment towards their academic achievement by providing the necessary funds for tuition and other sundry expenses such as monthly allowance.

