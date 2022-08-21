Four NNPP supporters die in auto crash as Kwankwaso visits Nasarawa

Four ‘s supporters of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) have lost their lives in an auto accident near Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

The accident occurred during the visit of the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso to the state.

The State Chairman of the Party, Mr Sidi Bako confirmed the accident to Tribune Online in an interview on Sunday.

“It was an unfortunate incident which threw the party into mourning. We pray for the repose of the souls of our members who lost their lives during the visit of our leader and presidential candidate.

“And I want to say that the party will rise out of the development stronger and emerge victorious at every tier of elections come 2023,” he noted.

Our correspondent learnt that Kwankwaso was in the state to commission the state secretariat of the party.

A bus conveying supporters of the party was said to have lost control while in the convoy of the presidential candidate, leading to the death of four persons.

The state chairman of the party said some members also sustained various degrees of injuries during the incident. He however said the number of those involved cannot be immediately ascertained.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the former governor of Kano State condoled with the people of the state, families of the deceased and NNPP over the unfortunate incident.

He added that the NNPP is a suitable alternative to both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said while the two major parties failed to deliver on the mandate given to them by the electorates, the NNPP will tow the path of honour by steering the country on the path of development and growth if voted into power come 2023.

Earlier, Kwankwaso had paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Ysmusa111, in his palace where he promised to work towards the restoration of peace and security in the country if elected president.

