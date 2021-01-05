Speaking to ASUU’s tactics

I have noticed that not much appreciation attended the recently called-off ASUU strike by parents and students in spite of the seeming relief it has brought. This is certainly because, over the years, incessant strike by the union has rendered many stakeholders beleaguered. This cannot but be a general disposition to ASUU,for even when it called off the job boycott, it did so with the rider that, it could resume the strike without notice should the Federal government renege on their agreement. For a union that is losing public sympathy on account of rhythmical debilitating job boycott, (though the union may feel it does not need public support) there is the need for tactical review, stepped in the issues on which strike is often premised. At the heart of ASUU’s struggle have been matters of poor funding, dearth of teaching and learning facilities and infrastructure decay, all of which have made teaching tedious, learning tough and made the call for revitalization of the university system by the union justifiable. This has been worsened by poor conditions of service. For ASUU to have insisted that every Nigerian government should pay attention to rectifying all these lacunas is in part a demonstration of patriotism. That the union has had to use strike to pursue these laudable causes is not also a social transgression. But that the use of strike is becoming too incessant, too protracted, very nauseating to parents, very frustrating to students, seemingly creating negative image for ASUU globally, contributing to the weakening of the Nigerian state, de-marketing the Nigerian graduates undeservedly, call for review of strategy by the union.

Demanding review with the ultimate aim of avoiding protracted strike are the following:First is the issue of funding. It is commendable that through ASUU’s initiative, the TETFUND was born and it has been doing very well in mitigating the challenge of poor funding. ASUU’s unceasing agitation has also made government more sensitive to the funding of the university system. But let it be said that, inadequate funding will always be a challenge for our universities. Scarcity of resources is the basis of economics and management.Thus, the union should come to terms with this reality and explore the following possibilities: in the face of declining national revenue, ASUU and university governing councils, should conference on how to raise internally generated revenue to the level that they can be strong enough to cater for 70 per cent of their capital and recurrent needs. ASUU and university administrators should seek international best practices of funding and key into them appropriately. Attaining fiscal autonomy through innovative measures will certainly facilitate the much desired wane from the breath-taking bureaucratic control the universities suffer. We have also reached the juncture where ASUU has to be strict in its demand for transparency and accountability in the utilisation of the resources allocated to the universities.

Obviously, the university system is riddled with corruption and inefficient utilization of funds. It is not “abundance that creates wealth”, but economy or management. As such, in lieu of strike over inadequate funding,ASUU should, as a civic duty, fight financial malfeasances in the universities. The libraries and laboratories are possibly poor due to fake contracts going on in some of our public universities. While we can blame government for profligacy, the truth of the matter is that, the funding of the universities can hardly be spared of the effect of financial vagaries the country passes through at every point in time. In funding the universities, there is also the need to put the UNESCO bench mark of commitment of 26 per cent of the national budget to education in proper perspective. The claim is often made that over the years, the federal government has been committing only between 4.5 per cent-8 per cent to education as against the 26 per cent prescribed bench mark; and this claim is relayed to both domestic and international audiences who use such information to doubt the quality of the Nigerian educational system. While one is not expecting ASUU to lie, and while I equally believe that government must be spurred into better funding for now,but the question is, is the statistics we churn out on this correct? In the following posers lies my worry: if Nigeria is running a federal system of government with the three tiers of government committing resources to education, is it correct to take only the federal government budget as the national budget? If education is on the concurrent list, do the budgets of the states not count in arriving at the true figure of Nigeria’s commitment to education? Do other non-governmental interventions not also count? Even if we have not hit the benchmark with all these taking into consideration, knowing the true position will serve the purpose of how far we are truly from the benchmark and how well we even have to surpass it. Second, in mitigating over stretching of facilities, the union and university administrators,should play their gatekeeper role much more effectively, particularly in matching students’ admission with the available resources. A situation whereby admission is growing at geometric pace while facilities are growing at arithmetic pace is not helpful. There must be adequate planning. It is through this we can make students lectures look less like political party rallies and curb excess workload.

The manner in which ASUU runs down the private universities is not also fair enough. The public universities and the private universities should be partners in progress in the educational development of the country. I therefore wonder why the private universities should be run down when some in the public universities function as adjunct lecturers, visiting lecturers, examiners etcetera, in the private universities. Many of these private universities are not even owned by politicians as often alleged. Fourth, I think ASUU should realise the need to also decentralise its industrial action. The bulk of its members are undeniably drawn from both the federal and state universities. ASUU should therefore, always give adequate room for this differential in calling out its members out on strike.One might ask the following questions going by the issues that generated the recent strike: does the issue of IPPIS concern state universities? Can the federal government dictate the quantum of funds to be given to state universities?

Is it not even possible for some states to fund their universities better than the federal government? If we answer the latter in the affirmative, is it then morally correct to get such state universities staff to join such strike? All said, let it be emphasised that, there is a growing frown upon ASUU tactics particularly the incessant use of strike. There is a pointer to the possibility of anti-strike protest a la, #EndSARS protest, in the foreseeable future which can generate its own new normal, the pattern of which is difficult to predict, but which may include a radical shift in personnel practice in Nigerian universities as against the prevailing personnel practice which is far from international best practices. I had argued with some students over ASUU strike in the course of which I pinpointed the sacrifice ASUU has been making for better university education. But they held that ASUU has not been making sacrifice because, at the end of every prolonged strike, in which students time is wasted, ASUU members still get paid and that most ASUU members often use the period of strike to pursue their private interests in private universities, consultancy services and other endeavours under the guise of research and community service. That a parallel could be drawn between ASUU and Boko Haram should be ominous of the growing public dislike for the union and its tactics.

Dr. Adebisi writes from the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure, Ondo State.

