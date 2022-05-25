Sowunmi emerges as PDP governorship candidate in Ogun

Former presidential spokesman to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Chief Segun Sowunmi, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State.

Sowunmi, at a primary election held at the NUJ Hall, Iwe-Irohin, Abeokuta, on Wednesday, polled a total vote of 554 to defeat his co-contenders, Jimi Lawal with 30 votes and Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu with 15 votes.

The election was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and members of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) with a security presence.

While declaring the result of the exercise, the chairman of the Electoral Committee, Mr Abayomi Daniel, said a total of 778 delegates were accredited while 702 votes were cast.

He informed me that three votes were voided in the exercise.

The chairman said, “By the power conferred on me by the national leadership of our great party as the chairman electoral committee of the PDP governorship primary election in Ogun State declared Hon. Segun Sowunmi as the winner of the election having polled the highest number of votes and he is hereby returned and elected.”





Sowunmi in his acceptance speech commended members of the party for their support and promised not to let them down.

The PDP guber candidate in his acceptance speech urged other aspirants to join hands with him in winning the election for the party in the forthcoming election.

“I humbly accept the nomination as a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Ogun State.

“I thank all the delegates, I thank all relevant authorities and the security for their efforts.

“I am particularly impressed by the orderly manner of the primaries.

“I wish to extend an olive branch of peace and camaraderie to my brothers’ fellow aspirants.

“It is the beginning of a new dawn in the PDP and a sure step towards a defining moment in our beloved Ogun State,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Sowunmi emerges as PDP Sowunmi emerges as PDP

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Sowunmi emerges as PDP Sowunmi emerges as PDP