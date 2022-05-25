AIB to commence digital reporting of air accident investigations

•Says Nigeria first to house initiative globally

Latest News
By Tyavzua Saanyol - Abuja
air accident investigations, AIB remembers 2038 crash victims, AIB to acquire emergency mobile satellite office, AIB training centre at Abuja, Nigeria to assist Ghana with Accident investigation equipment, aviation requires adequate financial relief; Olateru emphasizes importance of drones, Akin-Olateru, AIB, air crashes traced to human errors, YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state., AIB’s investigation mandate, airline business in Nigeria fairing well
Akin Olateru
The commissioner of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Engr Akin Olateru disclosed, on Wednesday, that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the use of digital technology to report accident investigations in Nigeria.
Speaking in Abuja, Olateru said “the Bureau is delighted to announce that funding has been approved for the development of ARGUE (Advanced Report  Generation  Utility Engine), a system which will dramatically improve how air accident investigation results are communicated to, and accessed by, stakeholders.
“By and large, accident investigation authorities do an excellent job of investigating aviation occurrences worldwide, through a long evolution of best practices detailed in ICAO Annex 13.


“However,  when it comes to communicating the results of investigations, most states still default to the legacy verbose written approach in which reports are published as PDF documents.
“In  today’s fast-paced world where people often  barely skim the headlines, effective marketing of  the results  of investigations is arguably the next  hurdle to  overcome, if we  are to  truly  exploit the lessons  learned.”
He explained further that “many states databases are notorious for collecting information, but when it comes to the dissemination of information, they perhaps fall short of the mark as, in some cases, the information is not even accessible to the public.
“The accident investigation process, put simply, involves the investigation of incidents/occurrences and the documentation of findings and recommendations via word documents, which are subsequently converted into  PDF format and published to the world.
“An average report could contain over 200 pages of information, ranging from the basics of the incident in view to more complex technical issues about the aircraft.
“The document is usually of interest,  and relevant, to a wide range of stakeholders for varying reasons. The communication of information can only really be deemed effective if it is relevant and readily accessible, in both content and format, to the target audience.
“AIB-N is taking the lead on this front, with ARGUE, by taking the next logical step in the publication of its report. We will shortly begin producing our reports in Digital format, with embedded animation capabilities. “Akin stated.
The Commissioner said “by this initiative, we will bring accident reporting into the current media age. ARGUE has embedded tools that enable the use of advanced graphic/ animation software to communicate more effectively than often ambiguous written words.
“Most importantly, web technology formatted content directs attention to the areas of highest importance instantly, eliminating the need to peruse an entire PDF document in search of specific detail.
“ARGUE was showcased in the 2019 ICAO Assembly, and AIB was applauded for the initiative which is the first of its kind in the world. It is intended to give investigators a productive, usable tool to develop investigation content in a web publishable ready format during the investigation process,  eliminating the need for the usually written report format.
He said the technology was to be created by a foreign company with Nigerian investigators being part of the process, and that the project was awaiting final approval upon which the project would commence.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…AIB to commence digital reporting of air accident investigations

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…AIB to commence digital reporting of air accident investigations

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

FG, IFAD distribute agro-inputs to 588 farmers in Ogun, Taraba

Latest News

NSCDC arrests 65-year-old man for abducting, sexually assaulting two minors in Kwara

Latest News

Two-term legislator, Nwawuba, withdraws from ongoing primary election

Latest News

Atiku releases five-point agenda on economy, political transformation

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More