Southern governors’ position on open grazing needs legislation ― Prof Sagay

Professor Itse Sagay, chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption has said that the position of the Southern governors on open grazing is only a declaration of intent that should be followed up with legislation.

Professor Sagay said this while speaking on a Channels Television programme on Monday.

Recall that the governors of Southern Nigeria gathered in Asaba recently where they resolved to ban open grazing and movement of cattle on foot among other resolutions.

Professor Sagay speaking on the matter said that state governors need to go to their respective state houses of assembly to pass a law banning open grazing and instituting ranching in the manner that the Benue House of Assembly has done.

“If you arrest a person for open grazing, under what law will he be prosecuted?” he queried, buttressing the need for an enabling law regarding the southern governors’ open grazing ban.

Professor Sagay also spoke on the topic of constitution review.

He said that the 1999 Constitution should not be reviewed but abandoned for the 1960 Constitution.

Professor Sagay said that 1999 should be scrapped so that the country can “adopt the 1960 constitution with a few amendments.”

According to him, if this is done the agitations for secession will die down.

