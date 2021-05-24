Fire guts trailer, kills two in Bauchi

At least two persons have been confirmed dead while several others were wounded in a fatal motor accident involving a trailer that caught fire in Azare town, headquarters of Katagum LGA of Bauchi State.

A source in Azare told our correspondent via a phone conversation that the accident occurred inside the trailer garage along Jama’are road on Monday afternoon.

The source further explained that the driver of the trailer drives into the garage with the intention of effecting some repairs in the workshop of a welder.

A gas cylinder exploded and spread to where the trailer was parked and it immediately caught fire.

Following the explosion, the flame spread and torched people around the garage causing fear as people ran for cover.

The driver tried to move the trailer out of the garage but failed due to the intensity of the flame and died in the process.

As of the time of filing this report, 11 people who were seriously burnt were receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center in Azare as well as the General Hospital.

It was reported that the Fire service could not immediately get to the place.

All attempts to get Police Command to react to the development failed as the PPRO, SP Wakili Ahmed, neither pick the calls put across to his line nor respond to the SMS sent.

