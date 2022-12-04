Soundkidd releases new single, Onome

One of Nigeria’s rising music stars, Soundkidd has released his much-talked-about single, entitled Onome to the delight of his fans.

Described as one of the newest talents making waves on the music scene, Soundkidd says his new song would put him on a new scale as the festive season sets in.

According to him, he had perfected his sound and craft ahead of the release of his new single, adding that being his first single of the year, he couldn’t serve anything short of a masterpiece.

‘Onome’ is a hot R&B track that blends traditional and modern components to produce a satisfying listening experience with lots of potential for repeat listening.

The song, according to Soundkidd, was inspired by the heartbreak he suffered as he once lost his girlfriend, Onome to another man, Andy.

“I have developed my voice abilities and played musical instruments in church. I am well-equipped to deliver a fresh sound and refinement to the music business. In the upcoming months, my fans should expect to hear a lot from me. I am already working on new songs.”

He urged his fans to keep enjoying his new tune ahead of the release more songs.

But while you wait, Listen to “Onome” right now on your preferred digital streaming service.

