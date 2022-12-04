Bauchi PDP Secretary, Sani Chinade is dead

The Secretary of the Bauchi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sani Muhammad Chinade is dead.

The confirmation of his death was made by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Yayanuwa Zainabari in a telephone conversation with our Correspondent on Sunday saying that the Secretary died Saturday night following a protracted illness.

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir on Sunday led other leaders of the PDP and top government officials to Chinade, Katagum LGA to condole the family and people of the village on the death of Sani Muhammad Chinade.

Bala Mohammed described the death of Sani Chinade as a great loss to the PDP in Bauchi state and the country at large saying that the deceased contributed to the development of the state in his capacity as a retired civil servant before becoming the Secretary of the PDP.

The Governor added that as Secretary of the PDP in the past 6 years, the late Sani Chinade contributed to the success of the party in the 2019 election.

While praying for the repose of his soul, he urged the family to accept as an act of Allah as every mortal must taste death.

Bala Mohammed stressed that he will never forget the contribution of the late Sani Chinade to his emergence as the gubernatorial candidate of the party in 2019 and the subsequent election that led to his victory.

Also speaking, the State Chairman of the PDP, Alh. Hamza Koshe Akuyam said that he had a smooth working relationship with the late Sani Chinade stressing that all through the period, there was never a time they had a strained relationship.

He prayed for the repose of his soul saying that the PDP will miss his contribution, particularly at a crucial stage of the 2023 General elections.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, Alh. Sa’adu Bawa thanked the delegation led by the Governor for identifying with them at the moment of grief.

He requested that the family should be well looked after now that the breadwinner is gone because according to him, the late Sani Chinade left behind 2 wives and 17 children.

Late Sani Muhammad Chinade who was the State Secretary of the PDP for more than 6 years died on Saturday after a protracted illness and was buried on Sunday in his village, in accordance with Islamic injunction.

