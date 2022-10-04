Soludo shut down schools in Anambra over flooding

Following the devastating effects of the flood in some parts of Anambra State, the state government has ordered the immediate closure of primary and secondary schools in such areas.

Chioma Unachukwu, an aide to the state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, announced the closure in a public service announcement.

She said, “I am directed to convey the Honourable Commissioner’s approval for the closure of all schools in riverine and flood-prone areas in the state with immediate effect in compliance with the already published 2021/2022 Special Academic Calendar for riverine and flood-prone areas in the state.”

Tribune Online gathered that the closure may affect not fewer than 12 out of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state that had been designated as flood-prone areas by several authorities.

Dr Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, had at the weekend called on the Federal government to assist communities ravaged by flood in the state.

