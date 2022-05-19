Soludo presents revised 2021 budget to Anambra Assembly

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has presented a revised 2021 budget to the State House of Assembly.

Governor Soludo while presenting the revised budget on the floor of the State House recently said his government hit the ground running as promised, and remains committed to creating a liveable homeland for the Anambra people.

He said the revised budget was meant to meet the realities on the ground, and also help his government succeed.

“Mr Speaker, Hon members, the purpose of the 2022 revised budget is to reflect the current realities, challenges, and priorities of the new administration and Ndi Anambra.

“We are undaunted by the state of the treasury. We have seriously started reforming our system of tax administration to significantly ramp up our internally generated revenue over the coming years. In the meantime, the dire needs of Ndi Anambra and our transformation agenda cannot wait.

“We are working on a mixture of financing options (including debt that is ring-fenced to fund bankable projects and/or infrastructure with impacts on the economy) to guarantee efficient and effective service delivery to our people while ensuring fiscal sustainability over the medium to longer terms. The details of these will be laid out in our 2023 budget”, Soludo said.





He gave the size of the revised budget as about N170 billion, versus the existing appropriation of N142 billion (with the capital expenditure accounting for 64% compared to 57% previously).

“Capital expenditure increased by 33% from N81 billion to N108 billion while Recurrent expenditure increased marginally by 0.79% from N60 billion.

“We have declared a state of emergency on rebuilding our road infrastructure and traffic management. About N52 billion or about 31% of the total budget is for the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and we intend to simultaneously invest in inroads in most of the local governments, paying special attention to our urban regeneration agenda.

“We have requested the Federal Government to kindly intervene on an emergency basis on a number of federal roads in the state that have become nightmarish death traps. We confidently expect their urgent responsive action”, he added.

Reacting to the presentation, the lawmaker representing Awka South II State Constituency, Hon. Chukwuma Okoye assured the people of the state that the house under the Speakership of Hon. Uche Okafor will hasten the passage of the budget.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Soludo presents revised 2021 budget to Anambra Assembly

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Soludo presents revised 2021 budget to Anambra Assembly