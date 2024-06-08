In a bid to solve the menace of street trading across Anambra, the State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo has commissioned Solution Arena in Awka, the state capital.

The arena, which has spots for fruits, vegetables, grills and sundry items, is given out free of cost to street traders.

The arena, located at the Club Road junction, Awka, was commissioned on Saturday.

Governor Soludo stated that the arena is a PROTO-TYPE and model of structures that will be replicated across Anambra cities, to permanently solve the street trading problem.

The Governor said that all Anambra women who toil everyday, trying to make a living for themselves, in the neighbourhood, can now trade their wares in a decent and befitting environment.

He stressed that the accommodation is free of cost, saying that it is in line with the APGA motto of “Be Your Brother’s and Sister’s Keeper”, adding that instead of blocking the traffic and keeping the environment untidy, the beneficiaries are now at liberty to keep the environment clean

While commending the Managing Director of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority, ACTDA, Mr Ossy Onuko through whom the project was birthed, Governor Soludo, revealed that the Ọdụ Igbo market, Onitsha, among other are being built into a convenient shopping arena.

The Managing Director of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority, Mr.Ossy Onuko said that the project ties into the vision of Governor Soludo’s administration to build well planned towns, cities and markets, pledging that the state government will continue to do people-oriented projects, touching and changing lives and called on the beneficiaries to safe-guard the project.

Over fifty people who were displaced as a result of the end to street trading in the state, will benefit from the state government’s largest.

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Barr. Joachin Anaeto, President General of Anambra State Association of Town Unions, ASATU, Barr. Titus Akpudo, among others attended the event.

