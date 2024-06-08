Popular Nollywood Actress, Biola Adebayo was seen sobbing uncontrollably upon hearing the news of the woman, identified as Nike, whom she had interviewed just days before.

In a heartfelt video shared on her verified Instagram page on Saturday, 8th June 2024, Biola shared how Nike never told her she was going to end her life after the interview.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: How two dogs satisfy my s*xual urge, Lady narrates

Recall Tribune Online reported that Nike, whose face was not shown, bravely shared her story of being sexually abused at a young age, leading to her resorting to self-stimulation as she never developed romantic feelings for any man.

Nike candidly revealed that despite these efforts, she still felt unsatisfied, eventually resorting to buying two dogs to fulfill her sexual desires.

The tragic end to Nike’s life has deeply affected Biola Adebayo, highlighting the importance of addressing mental health and providing support for survivors of abuse.

She said, ”For the first time in my life I feel like a failure, Nike died, Nike committed suicide, the lady I just interviewed, the lady that was saying she was sleeping with dogs.

People heard her story but people were abusing me, they said we were formulating the story.

I gave her a listening ear, but she didn’t tell me she was going to die. She committed suicide, Omo yen ti para ra eee.

I sent her therapist, I sent her numbers of people she was going to call, Omo yin ti pa ara eee, she died…”

Watch video here: