The Polytechnic, Iresi, in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State, charged students in higher institutions on Saturday to be mindful of their future by shunning narcotics, affirming that drug use will derail their futures.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Polytechnic, Dr. Oludaisi Aina, made the charge at a press conference held at the school hall after the launch of “Operation No Yahoo” in the town. He advised youths to shun drugs and internet fraud that could bring disrepute to their reputations and that of their families.

According to him, “those engaged in drugs are likely going to be involved in criminal activities apart from losing focus on their education, which will negatively impact their future and the society at large.”

While commending the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd), for the different innovations adopted to tackle drug abuse in the country, Aina advised that “the Agency should place more emphasis on enlightening our youths on the dangers of using illicit drugs and the abuse of some other drugs, nationwide.”

Speaking further, the BOT chairman also drew the attention of the youths to the implications of their involvement in fraudulent activities, including yahoo-yahoo and 419 crimes, stating that “getting rich quick” will always lead to a life behind bars and a derailed future.

“This project, code-named ‘Operation No Yahoo,’ is also being planned to be established in the school by one of the community’s sons in the Fintech industry, to train, develop, and support the youth of the polytechnic and the community in productive ventures that will better their lives and the society.”

“The school will also ensure close monitoring of the students, enlightenment programs, and cooperation with law enforcement authorities are some of the strategies that were adopted which has made the Polytechnic one of the institutions that are crime-free.

The Chairman highlighted some of the plans of the community to make Iresi Polytechnic an institution of choice in its catchment area, which include:

Dissolution and reconstitution of an Interim Governing Council with highly competent individuals to reposition the school since the tenure of the dissolved council has since elapsed.

The BOT Chairman used the opportunity to express the community’s gratitude to all the outgoing members of the council for their service and commitment to the institution and for reaching out to well-meaning sons and daughters of the town to bring in developmental projects and programs to the school.

He also commended the Visitor to the Polytechnic, the Oluresi of Iresi, Kabiyesi Oba Sikiru Adeseun Ibiloye Odunmirin II, for his efforts to put the Polytechnic on a sound footing and commended the school management for running round the clock to ensure its viability.