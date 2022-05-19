Soludo inaugurates CSR projects in Anambra schools 

The Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has commissioned some corporate social responsibility projects at Capital City Secondary School and Amaenyi Primary School Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The projects, Nigerian Tribune gathered were executed by Chief Clem Nwogbo, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Awka Millennium City, Awka.

Among the projects the governor commissioned, were a storey building, digital library, classrooms and assembly hall at Capital City Secondary School, Awka, while a rehabilitated and grassed football field, perimeter fence, security and refurbished classroom block and a drainage was channelled to combat erosion at Amaenyi Community Primary School.

Others were modern toilet facilities at both schools, including borehole and overhead water tanks, as well as re-equipping the school’s physics, chemistry and biology laboratories to encourage science education among students in the state.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





The governor during the inauguration on school premises in Amaenyi, Awka, on Friday last week, identified human capital development as a major player in building a greater future for Anambra State.

He harped on the need to empower students through quality education and commended Chief Nwogbo for his immense contributions to the development of the society which he described as a landmark.

Pointing out that the difference between the children of the poor and the rich is opportunity, Governor Soludo noted that the gesture by Chief Nwogbo had bridged the gap.

In his speech, Chief Nwogbo, who observed that the journey of school adoption began over 12 years ago, noted that Governor Soludo was the first to initiate such with the adoption of Amoji Primary School Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area.

He expressed satisfaction in making sustainable social investments adding that his efforts were in line with the Governor Soludo’s vision of building Anambra State into a liveable and prosperous smart megacity, driven by the philosophy of the ‘One Anambra, One people, One agenda.’

The Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chum-Udeh, commended Chief Nwogbo for the projects, advising Ndi Anambra to invest more in education to equip the future leaders with right skills.

Governor Soludo at the event unveiled the plaque and officially commissioned the projects to commemorate the adoption of Capital City Secondary School and Amaenyi Community Primary School Awka by Chief Nwogbo.

The event was witnessed by the Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Uchenna Okafor, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the traditional ruler of Awka, Obi Gibson Nwosu, among others.