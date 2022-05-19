KolaDaisi University charges new intakes on vices, ungodly peer pressure at fifth matriculation

The 236 newly admitted students of KolaDaisi University, Ibadan (KDU-I) have been urged to shun all forms of vices, ungodly peer pressure, depraved characters and other negative engagements that could hamper their academic progress.

The vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Adeniyi Olatubosun, who gave the advice in his address during the fifth matriculation ceremony of the institution, also enjoined the matriculates to be focused in terms of the type of associations they make while in school.

He harped on regular attendance at lectures and other areas of discipline to the students in order for them to make a good success of their studentship.

He added: “the university has rules and regulations guiding the conduct of all students and you are expected to familiarise yourselves with these regulations and abide strictly by them.”





He warned that it was pertinent that they abide by all the rules and regulations of the university, as ignorance will not be taken as an excuse for any form of misconduct.

According to him, the 236 new students comprised students admitted into 100 level through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), direct entry and transfer students from other universities.

While highlighting some of the achievements of the institution in the last one year, he said the university had initiated the process towards the commencement of the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences.

“For a start, the faculty would take-off with programmes in Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science and Public Health. It is hoped that these processes would be completed in time so that students could be admitted into these new programmes during the next admission exercise, the VC said.

He also noted that the university had continued to record successes in areas of international collaborations, partnerships and linkages with reputable universities and organisations, such as the Central State University, Ohio, United States, UniversitiTeknologi, MARA, Malaysia, Missouri State University, USA, Chartered Institute of Management Accountant (CIMA), United Kingdom, Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN), New Horizon Systems Ltd., among others.

He expressed gratitude to the chancellor and founder of the institution, Chief Kola Daisi, CON (Bashorun of Ibadanland), for his benevolence and for having singularly financed the construction of the new hall of residence, new auditorium, buildings for the Nursing, Medical Laboratory Sciences and Public Health Programmes, Senate building and the new Faculty of Law building.

“The Founder has, since inception, continually supported the university and it must be said that it is to his credit that this university is being sustained,” he said.

While thanking the parents and guardians f of the students for entrusting the management with their wards and for their continuous support over the years, he promised them to be rest assured that “ we, as management and staff of the university, we shall continually give of our best in training them both in character and learning.”

Speaking at the event on the topic “Pilot Your Time; Success Is not Final, Failure is not fatal,” the deputy director of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, (FRCN) Dr Abiodun Femi-Ogidan, charged the matriculates to be determined to achieve their goals in life, noting that success in life is not determined by the numbers of degrees they possess.

She likened each of the students to a pilot of an aircraft who needs all it takes to ensure a safe landing.

Abiodun encouraged the students to make good use of whatever knowledge, ability, talents they have to better themselves, noting that “failure is not the opposite of success, rather its part of success and there are lessons to learn from the causes of any failure in life.”