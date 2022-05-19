ASUU strike: NANS threatens to shutdown international airports nationwide

The National Association of Nigerian Students, (NANS) in conjunction with the National Association of University Students have threatened to shutdown all the International Airports nationwide in continuation of its protests to end the lingering strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

NANS in a statement by its Southwest Coordinator, Adegboye Olatunji, said the Federal Government should prepare for another round of mother of all battles with the closure of all the International Airports nationwide.

The Union said it has put all its members on red alert, threatening that it would resist any attempt by the security operatives to prevent the protest from taken place as scheduled.

“We are on the last Cs of ALUTA which is confrontation. This is the time to call on all Nigerian students across all zones to come out in mass to take over all the International Airports in the Country. Nigerian students are tired of the long-overdue strike action.

“The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students in conjunction with the National Association of University Students, hereby declare a massive protest to shutdown all the International Airports in Nigeria.

We are ready to take the bull by the horn as Nigerian students will not keep silent and watch our future be ruined by the prolonged ASUU/ASUP strike.





“Aviation unions gave a 2-day warning strike on the shutdown of flight operations. A meeting was scheduled by the Federal government and strike action was called off in less than 24 hours because the first-class citizens would be affected.

“But it is so obvious that none of them is affected by the ASUU/ASUP strike. They have their children all over the world enjoying a smooth educational system”, he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

ASUU strike: NANS threatens to shutdown airports nationwide

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

ASUU strike: NANS threatens to shutdown airports nationwide