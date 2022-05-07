Soludo inaugurates corporate social responsibility projects in Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has commissioned some corporate social responsibility projects at Capital City Secondary School and Amaenyi Primary School Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The projects, Tribune Online gathered were executed by Chief Clem Nwogbo, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Awka Millennium City, Awka.

Among the projects, the governor commissioned, are a storey building, housing digital library, classrooms and Assembly Hall at Capital City Secondary School, Awka, while rehabilitated and grassed football field, perimeter fence, security and refurbished classroom block, drainage channel to combat erosion at Amaenyi Community Primary School, modern toilet facilities at both schools, including borehole and overhead water tanks, as well as re-equipped school’s physics, chemistry and biology laboratories to encourage science education among students in the state.

The governor in his speech, during the inauguration, at school premises, Amaenyi, Awka, on Friday, identified human capital development as a major player in building a greater future for Anambra State.

He harped on the need to empower students through quality education and commended Chief Nwogbo for his immense contributions to the development of the society which he described as a landmark.

Pointing out that the difference between the children of the poor and that of the rich is opportunity, Governor Soludo noted that the gesture by Chief Nwogbo has bridged the gap.





In his speech, Chief Nwogbo, who observed that the journey of school adoption began over twelve years ago noted that Governor Soludo was the first to initiate such with the adoption of Amoji Primary School Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area.

He expressed satisfaction in making sustainable social investments adding that his efforts are in line with Governor Soludo’s vision of building Anambra State into a livable and prosperous smart megacity, driven by the philosophy of one Anambra, one people, one agenda.

The Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chum-Udeh, commended Chief Nwogbo for the projects, advising Ndi Anambra to invest more in education to equip the future leaders with right skills.

Governor Soludo at the event, unveiled the plaque and officially commissioned the projects to commemorate the adoption of Capital City Secondary School and Amaenyi Community Primary School Awka by Chief Nwogbo.

The event was witnessed by the Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Uchenna Okafor, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the traditional ruler of Awka, Obi Gibson Nwosu, among others.