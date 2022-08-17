Soludo congratulates IBB at 81

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has congratulated General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, GCFR, former Military President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

Governor Soludo, in his congratulatory message signed and made available to Nigerian Tribune in Awka, on Wednesday, by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, noted that as a former Military President of Nigeria and an Army General who is now retired, attaining the age of 81 years is deserving of celebration and gratitude to God.

“As the erstwhile Military President of Nigeria and an elder statesman, I heartily congratulate you on this milestone achievement of attaining the age of 81 years.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Anambra state, I wish you the very best on your 81st birthday.”

