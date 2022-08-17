Hoteliers express worries over unconducive business environment in Imo

The Imo State Hoteliers Association has expressed worries over the unconducive business environment in the state.

The association also cried to Governor Hope Uzodimma over the deplorable situation of hotels in the state.

Speaking at the formal inauguration of the Imo State Chapter of the Association, the Chief Servant of Imo Hoteliers Association, Chima Chukwunyere lamented that the industry which is the second largest employer of labour after the state government with immeasurably contribution to government revenue generation is now in a state of coma and on a life support.

He warned that the once booming industry might be driven to extinction resulting in thousands of youths thrown into the already saturated labour market and an upsurge of criminality if the government fails to do something urgently to revive the ailing industry.

According to Chukwunyere who is also the owner of Domino Paramount Hotel Owerri, while some of the hotels are currently on lease and outright sales, others have shut down as a result of insecurity, erratic power supply and the high cost of diesel which have made it difficult for the industry to remain afloat in business.

Chukwunyere however commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for his prompt intervention and stoppage of the illegal activities of revenue consultants/touts who he said connived with some erring personnel of the judiciary to garnishee their accounts illegally and equally threatened to shut down all hotels in the state.

The Chief servant enjoined the Governor to engage captains of the hotel industry in the state in a round table discussion, assuring that this would be the only remedy to revive and sustain the industry already lying comatose.

Inaugurating the State Chapter of the Association, the National President of Hotels Association, HRH Eze Patrick Anyanwu assured that the National body would do its best to protect the interest of the members of the Association and equally stand on their behalf against illegal tax and levies by the state government.

The monarch however advised the Hoteliers to ensure regular payment of their dues and levies, adding that every hotel in the state should be registered in the National body of the Association to enjoy its benefits.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mr Uche Ohia described Hotels as the soul of the hospitality industry in the state, contending that the collapse of the industry would inevitably lead to the collapse of the state economy hence the former must be protected at all costs.

Ohia said that the government would ever remain firm and resolute in its determination to provide a conducive environment for the operation, promotion and sustenance of the hotel industry in the state and had even installed measures to create community Tourism which would enable communities in the state to partner with the government.

The Commissioner commended the Association for appreciating the efforts of Governor Uzodimma to encourage their members to remain in business and gave an assurance that this would be sustained.

