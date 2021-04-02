Soludo attack: Police nab four additional suspects

The police operatives attached to Anambra State Command, have arrested four additional suspects in connection to the recent attack and gruesome murder of three policemen at Isuofia Civic Centre in Aguata LGA of Anambra State.

The State Police PRO, DSP Ikenganya Tochukwu, who announced this in a statement in Awka, on Wednesday evening, gave the names of the suspects as Mbah Victor ‘M’ aged 30 years, John Olisakwe ‘M’ aged 21 years, Chigozie Omeh ‘M’ aged 20 years and Emmanuel Nnobi ‘M’ aged 28.

He said the suspects confessed to have actively taken part in the attack and subsequent abduction of State Commissioner for Water Resources and Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne, which the command is working assiduously to rescue.

Consequently, efforts are still ongoing to apprehend other fleeing accomplices, unravel the circumstances surrounding the incidence and bring perpetrators to book.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, reiterates his commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of Anambra people and residents alike.

The CP urged the public not to relent in providing useful information that will assist the command in nipping in the bud all forms of criminality in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…