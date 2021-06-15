Soldiers only on courtesy visit to Fayemi not to protest ― Ekiti govt

The Ekiti State government, on Tuesday, denied reports on social media that soldiers protested against Governor Kayode Fayemi at the governor office in Ado-Ekiti over unpaid allowances.

The commissioner for Information, Mr Akin Omole, in a statement, on Tuesday, said the newly recruited military officers from the state only came to the governor’s office on a courtesy visit to the governor and not to protest.

He, however, said that the governor was not around to receive the military officers and that they were asked to follow due process in engaging with the governor.

According to him, “In the morning of Tuesday, June 15, 2021, new recruits into the Nigeria Army, who are indigenes of Ekiti state, came together to pay a courtesy call on H.E. Dr Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State.

“The unscheduled visit however met with Mr Governor’s absence, and they were advised to properly channel their request for a meeting so that they can engage with Mr Governor on a later date, after which they dispersed. A large number of security operatives around the Governor’s office and the Fajuyi area of the state capital, Ado-Ekiti, understandably attracted considerable attention.”

Omole while assuring the residents that, ”there is no cause for alarm,” said that, the government would continue, “ to work collaboratively with federal security agencies and their personnel to advance peace and security in the state and the entire country.”

VERDICT: MISLEADING! UNICEF in its report explained that though there are different kinds of risks and harms that have been linked to children's exposure to pornography but there is 'no consensus' on the 'degree' to which pornography is harmful to children.

