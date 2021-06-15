FG backs calls for establishment of NYSC trust fund

The Federal Government (FG) has thrown its weight behind stakeholders’ calls for the establishment of the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund.

It said such initiative will go a long way in strengthening the Scheme and deepen its impact.

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, stated this on Tuesday, at the formal inauguration of the new National Governing Board of the NYSC.

According to him, the Fund will make the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme more functional thus, serve as a sustainable source of providing start-up capital for the trained Corps members to actualize their business plans.

“Therefore, I appeal to all and sundry to support the actualization of the proposal,” he urged.

While addressing the board members, he charged both returning and new members to continue to get acquainted with the provisions of the NYSC Act, especially as they relate to the roles and responsibilities of major stakeholders, including the Board.

“I expect that members of the Board will deploy the political influence at their disposal to strengthen all levels of engagements aimed at sustaining the legacies of the scheme through continuous engagement with policymakers at various levels,” he said.

The board members are; Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar as Chairman; Prince Oyekunle Oyewunmi, President’s Nominee; Mrs Binta Muaza, President’s Nominee, Yusuf Umar Nalado, President’s Nominee; Major-Gen B.O. Sawyerr, Representative of the Chief of Army Staff, Commissioner of Police Ede Ayuba, Representing the Inspector General of Police; Architect Sani Aliyu, Representing the Committee of Rectors of Polytechnics; and Professor Sulyman A. Abdulkareem, Representing Committee of Vice-Chancellors.

Their appointment is for three years.

The National Governing Board is the highest policy-making organ of the NYSC.

