Sokoto NLC set to join Jan 27 nationwide protests

Sokoto State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has resolved to join a nationwide protest slated for January 27, by the National Headquarters of the council.

The council reached the agreement following a resolution by the State Executive Council (SEC) of the Union at its meeting on Friday in Sokoto State.

Addressing newsmen after the SEC meeting, Mr Aminu Umar, the chairman of the union in the state, said the resolution followed the directive of the National Headquarter of NLC.

“The decision of the National Headquarter is in consideration of the situation of the country’s economy as well as security challenges.

“This has continued to remain a great pressure on all the Nigerian masses, to a situation where it has become very hard for an average citizen to sustain his house not to talk of other responsibilities.

“Therefore, the SEC in Sokoto state has unanimously agreed and supported the decision of the NLC at the National level that no retreat no surrender come January 27, we will all come out to protest.

“So I want to use this medium to serve as an invitation to the leadership of our various Unions, including the market women and men to join us for this fight for survival,” he said.

Speaking on the issue of motorcycle loans to the state civil servants, Umar said that the SEC has resolved to share the 980 motorcycles already received from the contractors to the workers.

“Also resolved was to share the remaining balance of the money to the civil servants as soft loan, considering the rate of inflation on the price of the motorcycles.

“This, we will plead with the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to allow the NLC to do so in order to put the matter to rest as it is long-long overdue,” he added.

The NLC Chairman further use the opportunity to congratulate the entire workforce, government and people of the state for the year 2022, as well as the governor’s 56th years anniversary.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Sokoto NLC Sokoto NLC

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Sokoto NLC Sokoto NLC