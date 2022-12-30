Sofie collaborates with Sister Deborah on infectious new ‘We dey’ single

LA-based Ghanaian singer, songwriter and producer, Sofie, has released her brand new Afrobeats single titled ‘We dey’. Produced by herself and featuring Ghanaian Afropop star and Sister Deborah, ‘We dey’ arrives just in time for Detty December, and it is accompanied by a colourful and vibrant music video that was shot on location in Accra, Ghana. The infectious Afrobeats song is driven by exciting Ghanaian rhythms and melodies that see Sofie exploring the experience of living young and fast in one of Africa’s great cities, Accra.

With Sofie and Deborah’s voices blending beautifully with the energetic Afrobeats bass and drums, the soundscape of ‘We dey’ paints a colourful musical picture, paired with illustrative lyrics that will take fans and critics alike on an incredible journey as they listen to the lush offering. The glorious lyrics speak for themselves and portray the fun essence of Sofie and Sister Deborah, while the accompanying visuals, directed by Onasis Gaisie, bring those same lyrics and that essence further to life by capturing the very magic of living young and free in Accra.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the ‘We Dey’ video and how it came about, Sofie says, “this is an amazing representation of the beautiful youth in Accra paving the way forward and building our own futures through creativity. The exciting feelings of the song come alive with the music video and are displayed colourfully within the vibrant visuals, the glorious outfits, the awesome skater girls, and our set design. My friends and family also feature as cameos in the video, and they helped create an undeniable warm energy with the entire visual experience”.

Raised in Ghana and the UK, Sofie’s soulful R and B driven sound crosses borders, and with ‘We Dey’, she is firmly embracing her Ghanaian roots by fusing West African instrumentation, rhythms, and melodies into her sonic repertoire. Having recently graduated from Berklee College of Music, some of Sofie’s early career highlights include releasing two acclaimed EPs, playing the main stage at Ghana’s Chalewote Festival, performing at the African Diaspora Homecoming Gala, opening for the Afrobeats to the World concert in New York’s Times Square.

