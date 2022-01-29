Snakes and their poisons

I have been hearing that it is not all snakes that are poisonous. How true is this? What should I do if I am bitten by a snake?

Solomon (by SMS)

Yes, it is true. There are more than 3,000 species of snakes on the planet. Out of these, about 600 species are venomous, and only about 200—seven percent—are able to kill or significantly wound a human. If you are bitten by a snake, it’s important for you to remain calm, immobilise the bite area and remove jewellery or tight clothing in case of swelling in the affected limbs. Emergency medical care should be obtained as soon as possible.