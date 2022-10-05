Smart city: Lagos committed to fast-tracking infrastructural digital development ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, said his administration is committed to improving on the provision of adequate infrastructure to fast-track the Smart City Project in order to optimise the limitless opportunity of a fully digitized economy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance at the 3RD Annual Stakeholders Conference of Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA), themed: “Transforming Lagos State into a Smart City Hub in Africa- The Government’s Infrastructure Approach,” held at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The governor represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, noted that the bedrock of a functional Smart City was adequate and functional infrastructure, saying that the theme of the conference equally expressed the administration’s commitment to providing the necessary infrastructure to support the widespread application of technology to create opportunities and enhance socio-economic growth.

“The theme of the conference expresses our administration’s commitment to the smart city project through the deployment of cutting edge technology to bring about improved and effective governance as well as providing the necessary infrastructure to support the widespread application of technology to create opportunities and enhance socio-economic growth,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that one of the key pillars of his administration’s agenda was making Lagos a 21st Century economy, noting that a requirement to achieve this goal is technology, especially the availability of efficient and reliable internet service.

The governor, therefore, posited that it was for this reason that his government placed a high premium on the 6000 fibre optic cable, aimed at improving access to functional, efficient and affordable internet service, adding that consequence to the available internet, “a number of private initiatives are springing up with huge investments that will deliver high speed and efficient internet service.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu said towards the realisation of a Smart City dream, the state had recently re-launched its residents’ card, adding that the new residents’ card was an upgraded version of the former ordinary plastic to a smart card with embedded features for multipurpose uses in addition to identification purpose.

This was just as he recalled that his administration last June created a seamless payment system for the multimodal transport system with the launch of the cowry card, to ensure digitization of key government services, processes and procedures to improve efficiency, accountability and transparency.

He, however, commended the management of LASIMRA, for sustaining a cordial relationship between the state government and the Nigerian Communications Commission, saying that the relationship and collaboration had been of great impact to the state, which goes to underscore the need for good and harmonious cooperation between the Federal and State agencies.

General Manager, Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA), Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, earlier in her welcome address, said that the government was committed to driving economic growth, improving the quality of life and keep the state environmentally sustainable of the state through the adoption of technology and data analytics.

“The Sanwo-Olu’s led government is playing the role of coordinator and funder by bringing different interests and stakeholders together; providing funding for digital infrastructure and demonstrator projects, as well as a regulator through Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency,” the commissioner said.

She added that the set of initiatives seen in some cities like Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dubai, Singapore and the likes, which were active in implementing smart city strategies were the building blocks for Lagos State Smart City Project.

In his keynote address, the Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Mr Adeleke Adewolu, stated that the theme of the conference, was very apt since Broadband infrastructure is the backbone of Smart Cities.

He said it was inevitable that the NCC and LASIMRA engage and collaborate, but quickly noted that they sometimes disagreed, as, according to him, Lagos State is clearly the hub of telecoms and technology activities in Nigeria.





The NCC Commissioner, however, urged the government to increase internet capacity in the country, noting that Nigeria still had a huge infrastructure deficit, in need of over 120,000 additional kilometres of fibre from the current figure of less than 60,000 kilometres and about 40,000 additional Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) to meet the NNBP targets by the year 2025.

