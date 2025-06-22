Small things that have great impact (III)

We have been looking at small things that have the potential to make a big difference. We have looked at small beginnings and appreciation.

“Often, it’s the little things—something small that the receiver particularly wants but hasn’t ever been given before, something they didn’t realize they needed, or something they didn’t expect— that make the biggest difference. A gift’s value isn’t determined by its size or expense; the true value and joy of a gift or act of kindness is the recipient’s reaction. No matter what form your generosity takes, it adds something to the world. Whether it makes someone’s day, smooths their path, or gives them a warm smile, you’ve given something of yourself that is greater than anything it could have cost.”

—Littlerosebakery.com

When people make sacrifices and do things excellently, appreciate them. These small acts of appreciation are a great source of encouragement.

Also, when we publicly appreciate people, it motivates others to emulate what earned that appreciation. Let us learn to do it consistently.

“Of all the characteristics needed for both a happy and morally decent life, none surpasses gratitude. Grateful people are happier, and grateful people are more morally decent.”

—Dennis Prager

“When a person doesn’t have gratitude, something is missing in his or her humanity. A person can almost be defined by his or her attitude toward gratitude.”

—Elie Wiesel

“Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.”

—Melody Beattie

4. Giving Small Gifts

It does not have to be something big. You do not have to break the bank to give gifts. Even small gifts—like a pen, a reward card, or something simple—can make people feel valued.

Small gifts, though seemingly insignificant, make people value the giver. Show you care even in small ways. Like they say people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.

“Understand and be confident that each of us can make a difference by caring and acting in small as well as big ways.”

—Marian Wright Edelman

5. “Two to Three minutes of Motivation and Inspiration”

You can do it one-on-one or with a small group—maybe three or four people. Just say, “Hey, you guys! You are business people, content creators—you can do great things! You can become millionaires. You need to work hard and be excellent.” Those short, two-to-three-minute motivational talks go a long way. You do not need to call a meeting for that—just see them on your way home, gather them quickly, and pour some words of encouragement into them.

Short words like these mean a lot to people.

Do these short motivational and inspirational moments regularly with different groups of people. Leave people better than when you met them.

“To whoever you initiate contact with and wherever to leave a positive impression. To whoever you have the power to make smile, exploit that power as often and best as you can, because when every other material thing fades, it’s those memories that keep us alive.”

—Ufuoma Aoki

CONCLUDED