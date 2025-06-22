Gospel is not a bread-and-butter affair — Pastor Abina

It is evident that Pastor (Dr.) Elijah Oludele Abina, the General Overseer of the Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT), has been a remarkable figure in the ministry. He was the youngest cleric in his early life and now stands as the oldest General Overseer in Nigeria. In this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, he shares insights about his life, ministry, and legacy.

Congratulations on your 90th birthday, celebrated last Monday. Despite reaching this impressive milestone, you remain very active and youthful in appearance. What is your secret, sir?

The secret is the Lord Jesus Christ. When I was converted, I gave up the world. He transformed my life completely. I remember who I was before; in fact, I used to be quite the dancer back in the 1950s when I was in Lagos. I played in a band called the Rising Star Orchestra. Many may not be familiar with these details, but I am grateful to God for my life.

I was born into a poor family in a village called Aradagun, approximately nine miles from Badagry. I grew up in the Abina family; my father’s name was Abraham Abina, and my mother’s name was Omoloto, who was the daughter of the Baale of Ajayi Alaka. My grandfather, Abina, was of Egun origin; he came from Ajido and settled in Aradagun.

He was a blacksmith, creating hoes and cutlasses, but I never knew him, as he passed away before I was born.

To the glory of God, my father was the firstborn of Abina. Our parents had six children, and I am the fifth. Now, unfortunately, all of my siblings have passed away, leaving me as the only survivor. I was able to attend school despite our financial challenges, and I am thankful for the education I received, which has significantly helped me throughout my journey.

I was called into full-time ministry in September 1962 and officially began on October 1, aligning my start with Nigeria’s independence anniversary. At that time, those who became pastors were often seen as poor individuals. If you were not called, you would not want to associate with pastors.

However, by God’s grace, the Pentecostal movement had not yet flourished, and I was one of the youngest pastors at that time. I often reflect on how I came from humble beginnings, yet God has elevated me to where I am today. This is why I cherish Psalm 113, especially verses 7 and 8.

The scripture speaks of how God raises the poor from the dust, and I resonate with that passage. Reflecting on my journey, I recognize that entering the ministry is not a “bread-and-butter” affair. One inevitably faces hardships, as well as moments of joy.

Thus, Christianity is not just about worldly comforts. The ministry of the gospel is far from a simple matter of wealth and ease.

I thank God for the church where I started my journey. My family was Christian; we attended various church services. However, my life changed dramatically when I was converted and invited Jesus into my life. I was baptized by Pastor Yilu of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) at that time. I transitioned from the CMS church to GOFAMINT, and it has been a transformative journey. We believe in the Word of God, which we hold tightly, as it has the power to change the world.

As the General Overseer of the GOFAMINT church, what makes this church unique? Some claim it is an offshoot of The Christ Apostolic Church. What is the relationship between the two?

Originally, we were part of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC). Our leader, the late Pastor R.A. George, was from CAC and was previously the leader of the Christ Army Band. He lived in Ebute Meta but had many people living with him, which created an accommodation problem, prompting him to move to Iwaya, then a village resembling a slum.

When I met Pastor George, he was not yet a pastor. He invited me to join him, and we started as a Bible study group at the Ebute Meta Christ Apostolic Church. We would walk from Iwaya to Ebute Meta for worship services. As time went by, it became difficult for us to make that journey on foot since most of us didn’t own bicycles. Eventually, we secured a space at 9 Omotola Street, Iwaya, Yaba, Lagos, where we continued our Bible studies. Over time, we built an extension to the house for worship, reminiscent of the early church where there was no discrimination and love was abundant.

One unique aspect of our church is our commitment to studying the Bible thoroughly. You will often see my Bible with me; I have read through it multiple times, and if you examine it closely, you’ll understand what I mean. When I converted, I returned all the property of the dance group I was part of and dedicated myself to learning the Word of God. Initially, I did not know how to pray, as our previous church practiced repetition of what the leader said. However, by the grace of God, Christ revealed Himself to me, transforming my heart. I then shared my newfound faith with my non-Christian friends, some of whom also converted. One close friend from the band became a General Evangelist in GOFAMINT but has since passed away. This is how my journey of faith began.

You have been the General Overseer of the church since the 1980s. How have you managed to navigate the various challenges of your leadership role?

The Lord told us that we would face tribulations but that we would overcome the world. I encountered challenges when I assumed leadership in January 1988, but because God called me and supported me, I overcame all adversities, even in the face of persecution.

I prefer not to elaborate more on this, as I don’t want to jeopardize any relationships.

I am grateful to God for His faithfulness, as He has never let me down. The task has not been easy, but God has made it manageable for me. I also appreciate the support from the people God has surrounded me with.

Looking ahead, I remain committed to the work of the Lord, the salvation of people, and the growth of the church. Jesus did not come to establish a religion; He came to give life. Christianity is not merely a religion; it is about embodying Christ’s likeness.

Do you feel privileged to have become one of the youngest clerics at an early age, and now as the oldest General Overseer, especially within the Pentecostal movement?

Amen, am I the oldest? It is solely by God’s grace. I have dedicated my entire life to this ministry. My late wife was also very active in this ministry before she passed. By God’s grace, we raised our children as ministers and devoted followers of Christ. We are in this for eternal life, not for wealth. One day, we will all leave this earthly life.

Do you think you did anything special for God to grant you this privilege?

Only God can answer that. However, I am very passionate and strict about preaching salvation, as seen in John 3:16.

Can you compare the many churches that have emerged today with those from the past? Are there differences?

There are differences. The church of the 1960s and 1980s is different from what we see today. Prosperity teachings have changed the focus of the church, leading many people to prioritise the pursuit of money and fame.

When I was converted, our focus was not on wealth at all; we believed that pursuing money would turn us away from serving the Lord. Later, we realized that we needed money to expedite our work so that we could spread our message globally, as we owe the nations of the world the gift of salvation and are establishing churches in many places.

Currently, we are established in five of the six continents in the world, and we have now registered in the sixth continent. My goal is for the church to have branches on every continent during my lifetime. We are already registered in South America, and by the grace of God, we will begin our work there before the end of this year.

What lessons can the church and Nigerian leaders learn from your leadership?

I prefer not to discuss politics at all. I do not belong to any political party, and in my position, I must remain nonpartisan.

However, I encourage my members to join any party of their choice and to cast their votes for any candidate they believe in. The Bible teaches us to pray for our leaders, regardless of whether they are doing good or bad. We must pray for them to change if they are not fulfilling their duties. My role is to pray for our leaders and to refrain from meddling in politics. Righteousness exalts a nation, while sin brings a reproach to its people. We need leaders who believe in righteousness, but that is not an easy task.

I pray for my country and always remember the president in my prayers. I desire for righteousness to prevail in our society and across the world.

Do you feel fulfilled at 90?

I feel fulfilled, but I am not satisfied. I want to see our church thrive in South America. While I am happy with what I have achieved, life can present challenges. In 2020, I lost my first daughter, and nine months later, her husband, who was like a son to me, also passed away.

Shortly after that, my wife died, followed by the passing of my younger brother. Despite these difficulties, God continues to sustain me.

Most importantly, I am not content with my achievements in life, especially in spreading the gospel; I want to accomplish more. I want to see more souls being saved. If everyone were a Christian, we wouldn’t need police stations or prisons, but I understand that this is not possible. I know God has significantly helped me in my ministry, and I want to see the church continue to grow and uphold its legacy.

Our purpose is to teach the word of God and bring people into the family of God.

We demonstrate the new life in Christ to the world and ensure the security of believers. This is what we practice. We believe that all Christians have one Father and one God, and we address one another as brothers and sisters in this ministry.

There is revival, but we need a transformation that changes people’s lives from within. That is what happened to me. Who I am today is a result of God’s grace and my commitment to His work, which has allowed me to enjoy divine favor. We need people who will preach and teach God’s word. I hope to leave a legacy of godliness and contentment. People should seek the Kingdom of God and His righteousness first, and all other things will be added to them. This principle has shaped my life, so I emphasise it and pray for others to seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness. God understands our needs for money and shelter; all these things will come to those who become children of God. Just as we take care of our children, God also takes care of us. He has everything and truly cares for us.

Beyond spirituality, what is the secret of your fitness at 90?

I am a disciplined person. I maintain discipline in my eating habits. In the past, I bought a treadmill that I used regularly to stay fit, and I am selective about what I eat. I prefer not to gain too much weight.

When I was younger, I decided that I didn’t want to marry someone who was not of my stature, and God answered my prayer.

I still have the desire to remain active and win souls for the Kingdom of God.