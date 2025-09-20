10th year remembrance: Tinubu, Ogun gov, ex-governors, others honour HID Awolowo

•She lived for humanity —Fape

Nigerians from all walks of life thronged Ikene, Ogun State on Friday in celebration of the 10th Memorial Anniversary and Patronal Day of the Yeye Oodua, Chief (Mrs) HID Awolowo.

Also, at the event held at Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Ikenne, a letter from President Bola Tinubu was read in which he described the late Yeye Oodua as an epitome of the best in humanity.

In attendance at the service were former governors of Ogun State, Senators Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun, who was represented by Hon. Muyiwa Oladipo, and former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Others there were the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, represented by the Oyo Mesi; the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi represented by the Onirolu of Irolu, Oba Sikiru Adeyiga; Hon. Justice Sunday Femi Adeniyi; the Asiwaju of Remoland, S.K Onafowokan; Senator Anthony Adefuye; General Seeni Shoboiki (retd).

Representatives of Christ Little Band, Yaba, Lagos; descendants of the Adelana, Awoyomi, Sadeke clan (Mama’s family); Lisa of Ondo Kingdom Chief Oguntimetihin; Sir.Akin Soname; Senator Dipo Odujinrin; Alhaja Binta Tinubu; Otunba Jimilehin; Erelu Lola Ayorinde; Bishop Banwo; WOWICAN; Obirin Rere; YWCA and CAN.

The Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos and Bishop of Remo Anglican Diocese, The Most Reverend Dr Olusina Fape, in his sermon with the theme: “Rememberance That Revokes Gratitude”, with text from Phillipians 1: 1-3, described Mama Awolowo as a dignified woman, who lived for humanity.

He noted that the Awolowo family remembered their matriarch for her good deeds as a virtuous wife to her husband, the Sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Archbishop Fape described Papa and Mama Awolowo as inseparable twins who impacted on many generations, charging the family under the leadership of Ambassador Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, to continue in upholding their good virtues.

“Today, we are gathered here to remember our beloved mother: Mama, Chief Mrs HID Awolowo, who was called home exactly 10 years ago on 19th September, 2015 & Patronal Day. There must be reasons for why the children are remembering their mother, grandmother and great grandmother today.

“First, that they came into the world through Mama, and she nursed them to become what they are today. They are thanking God today that whatever they are it is by the grace of God, and that Mama had bequeathed great legacies to them, “The lines have fallen to [you] in pleasant places; Yes, [you] have a good inheritance” (Psalm 16:6).

“The second reason is for the genuine faith handed over to them, just as Paul acknowledged how the faith of Timothy’s mother and grandmother resonated in him, “I thank God, whom I serve with a pure conscience, as my forefathers did, as without ceasing I remember you in my prayers night and day, when I call to remembrance the genuine faith that is in you, which dwelt first in your grandmother Lois and your mother Eunice, and I am persuaded is in you also” (II Timothy 1:3, 5). The positive influence of mothers over their children cannot be underrated.

“The third reason is that God has spared the lives of those doing the rememberance. Only the living could remember the departed. In a way, the children are celebrating God’s gift of life. But as the living remembers the dead, it also reminds us that we do not own this world, and we will not be here forever.”

President Tinubu, in his letter, described the late Yeye Oodua as a woman of uncommon strength and a guiding light for generations of Nigerians who drew inspiration from her.

The President said that the late matriarch of the Awolowo dynasty was a pillar of courage and dignity who stood firmly by her husband, the Sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in his trials and tribulations.

In the letter dated September 19,2025, titled “Tribute To Mama HID Awolowo”, read by The Most Reverend Dr Olusina Fape, noted that the memories of Mama Awolowo, remained fresh with deep respect, in the heart of the nation.

The letter reads partly, “Ten years may have passed, but the memory of Mama HID Awolowo, the matriarch of the Awolowo family remains fresh with deep respect, in the heart of our nation.

“Mama Awolowo was a pillar of courage and dignity who stood firmly beside Chief Obafemi Awolowo and carried his legacy with uncommon strength.

“Mama HID was more than a wife and mother. She stood beside Chief Obafemi Awolowo through trials and triumphs, carrying his legacy forward with grace and courage. In doing so, she became a mother not only to her family but also a guiding light for generations of Nigerians who drew inspiration from her example, showing what it means to live with faith, discipline, and love for country.

“As we remember her today, we celebrate a life of service and sacrifice that continues to inspire us as we work together to build a just, united, and prosperous Nigeria.”

In his message the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, equally eulogized Mama Awolowo, describing her as a precious gift to her generation and a shining example of grace, strength, and godly devotion.

Abiodun, represented by the State Head of Service, Mr Kehinde Onasanya, likened the late matriarch of the Awolowo dynasty to the biblical Ruth and Naomi, for her devotion.

He said, “Even in the storms of life, she demonstrated what Isaiah 40:31 assures us: “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles.” Mama waited upon the Lord, and her strength was renewed to carry her family and indeed a nation.”

The Chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, Ambassador Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, described her late parents as icons who impacted positively on many generations.

She appreciated everyone who graced the occasion stressing that the Awolowo family greatly valued their love.

