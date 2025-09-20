Ask the Doctor

How to diagnose typhoid fever

Dr. Wale Okediran
on typhoid fever

Kindly let me know the correct method of diagnosing Typhoid Fever because the rate of Laboratory reports with positive Typhoid fever are very high.

Jumat (by SMS)

It has been confirmed that the usual laboratory method to diagnose Typhoid Fever which is through the use of the Widal Test is not very accurate. This is because the Widal Test is not specific to Typhoid Fever alone. It can also be positive to some other ailments. It is not considered highly accurate due to its low sensitivity, specificity, and common occurrence of false-positive and false-negative results, especially in endemic areas. 

While still used in many countries for practical reasons, it should not be the sole diagnostic tool for typhoid fever; healthcare providers should use it alongside other methods like blood culture or newer, more accurate rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) to confirm a diagnosis. 

