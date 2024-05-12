Watermelon is a delicious and refreshing fruit. It is rich in magnesium, potassium, and vitamins A and C and has low calories. However, if it is not properly stored or handled, it can cause contamination.

A watermelon with bacteria can increase your chance of getting a stomach ache.

If you don’t know there are ways to identify spoilt watermelon, I’ve come to break the news. I have got a handful of ways to identify spoilt watermelon just for you:

1. Thoroughly check the exterior

To determine whether a watermelon is in good condition, start from the exterior. Like they say, seeing is believing, right? Not enough. You have to press it and feel it with your hands. Look out for any soft spots or patches of greenish-blue.

2. Check the shade

The shade (which could be green, lime green, or striped with a similar colour) should definitely rhyme together. One area shouldn’t be lighter than the other. Discolouration or wrinkled appearance is a sign that the watermelon has gone bad.

3. Check the underside

A good watermelon should be either orange or yellow on the underside. This is a sign that the fruit is fully ripe, but if it is not, it could indicate unripeness or that the fruit is spoilt.

4. Constantly weigh it

To identify a spoilt watermelon, you need to carry it to feel how heavy it is. Yes, because of its water content. If it is very light, it has lost freshness and is probably rotten. A ripe watermelon should be weighty.

5. Tap the watermelon

Another way to know if a watermelon is fresh is by tapping it. If you do this and it produces a hollow sound, good for you. But if it is otherwise, no significant sound could mean spoilt.

6. Sniff it before buying

One quick way to detect a spoilt watermelon is by sniffing it. If you’re the type that usually eats watermelon, you would easily know if it is fresh. If the odour is fermented or sour, don’t buy it.