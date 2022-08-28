Five practical tips to remember everything you read

It is exciting to live in times where just about any piece of information is at one’s fingertips almost instantly. We now have access to more books than ever before, both digitally and in hard copy form.

Sometimes, this can be overwhelming because we are required to read, digest, and remember more information than before. So, the question now is, how do we remember what we’ve read? Here are five practical tips to help remember what we’ve read.

1. Start from scratch

First things first: try to set aside the basic understanding you have of the subject. Erase everything you know about the subject you are trying to learn. Start from scratch.

2. Learn actively

Another practical tip to remembering what you read is learning actively. Learn to teach others and, as you dive deeper into the subject, constantly ask yourself questions.

For instance, you can ask yourself questions like, “How would I apply this?”, “How would I explain this?” and so on. The main reason behind doing this is to be able to explain it in your own words. Don’t just read; take a few notes and move on. Because, as the saying goes, “if you can’t explain it to a six-year-old, you don’t understand it yourself.”

3. Use both sides of your brain

Using both sides of your brain means using both the logical and creative side of your brain when reading.

How do you go about it? Simple. You pick a paper to take notes on, and you pick another paper to make your own explainer notes. This is how you can be logical and creative in learning.

4. Connecting related topics

Connecting what you’ve read to a related topic is another thing that will help you remember what you have read.

For instance, if you are working in the beauty industry and you are reading a book about marketing strategies. Identify those strategies in your work field.

5. Visualise the information





Visualise the information you have read. For instance, you can be into human anatomy and want to understand how every part of your body works.

While reading about it, try to picture or visualise the organs, blood vessels, and body parts as best as you can. You can also create stories using the words that you have just learned.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE