Single faith ticket: Protesters storm APC secretariat

Demonstrators, on Wednesday, stormed the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat to protest over the party Muslim Muslim ticket.

The protesters operating under the aegis of APC Hausa-Fulani Youth Forum who came in several buses were led by Abdullahi Bilal Mohamadu, who presented himself as the Convener of the Forum.

The protesters arrived at the venue same time the unveiling of Senator Kashim Shettima was ongoing at Musa Yar’Adua Centre.

Reading from a prepared petition addressed to the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the protesters who displayed banners with inscriptions,” Drop Shettima and give the slot to our Christian brothers, ” A cry for justice,” said the single faith ticket was insensitive and exclusion of their Christian brothers.

The petition reads in part: “We write to your good office in light of the prevailing circumstances arising from the decision of our Presidential candidate to select a Northern Muslim as his vice presidential candidate.

“While it must be stated that there is a right to make decisions, however, such decisions must not be made to the collective detriment of the sensibilities of the people that make up the country of Nigeria, especially at a time of mutual suspicion amongst the Christians and Muslims in the northern part of the country.

“As concerned stakeholders of the APC and those who constitute the voting strength of our party, we find it worrisome that such a decision could be taken without recourse to its implication on the electoral chances of the party and the attendant uproar such a decision could bring about in the country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“In our opinion, this is insensitive and a gross display of a lack of respect for our Christian brothers and sisters especially the Middle Belt minority who have given all their best to us as one northern Nigeria. Picking another Muslim from the northeastern part of the country as his running mate is politically and morally indefensible.

“In Northern Nigeria, there are credible candidates with rich credentials and with massive grassroots following that can complement the presidential ticket of the APC in the presidential elections. As such, the Hausa – Fulani Youths Forum sees the selection of Senator Kashim Shettima as an aberration that should be corrected with immediate effect by the relevant authorities within the party.

“The implication of non-action in this regard can only be imagined, so much so that the majority of the eligible voters in Northern Nigeria have elected to boycott the APC in protest of the disrespect and disregard to our Northern Christian brothers, whose population and relevance in the scheme of things in the region cannot be overemphasised.

“If our party is desirous of recording electoral success in the 2023 presidential elections, it must retrace its steps by selecting a Christian from the Middle Belt as its vice presidential candidate. The party must not be perceived as promoting a religious agenda by fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket.





“We consequently say no to a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC. We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to kindly intervene to save the party from an electoral crisis. We urge Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emulate the example of President Muhammadu Buhari in the choice of his running mate in the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections.

“Our Christian brothers and sisters deserve a place in the scheme of things, and our party must not be seen as a religiously insensitive party. The time to act is now.”

ASUU Strike: FG Locks In Meetings With VCs, Others On Resolving Impasse

Single faith ticket: Protesters storm APC secretariat

Buhari Unveils NNPC’s New Logo

Single faith ticket: Protesters storm APC secretariat