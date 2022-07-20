Ondo Govt will settle all salary arrears before end of 2022 — NLC Chairman

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ondo State, Comrade Sunday Adeleye-Oluwole, on Wednesday, said the state government has assured workers in the state that all outstanding monthly salaries owed by the state government would be paid before the end of December 2022.

Adeleye who disclosed this during the 7th Quadrennial State Delegates Conference of the Nigerian Civil Service Union, (NSCU) where Ademola Olapade was re-elected as the Ondo State Chairman of the Union, appealed to workers to be patient with the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, assuring that the outstanding arrears would be paid before the end of this year.

This is just as the Nigerian Civil Service Union, NCSU commended the state government for the payment of workers’ two-month salary arrears in the state recently.

Adeleye who assured that Akeredolu would not renege on his promise said “Mr Governor is not someone that will renege on his promise but notwithstanding, we will continue to mount pressure on the Head of Service and Special Adviser on Labour Matters to continue to remind the governor of his promises”, he stated.

Adeleye-Oluwole who is also the Ondo State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, said the governor had also promised to complete the ongoing road construction in Oda as soon as possible.

The NCSU Chairman, Ademola commended the state governor for his friendly disposition to workers, security and developmental strides across the state.

Ademola also hailed Akeredolu for meeting up with the promotion of deserving workers as when due, he appealed that the outstanding salaries should be cleared.

Speaking, the Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo assured the workers that the state government would clear the remaining outstanding salaries before the year runs out.

Adeyemo, who was represented by the Director of Industrial Relations, Department of Establishment and Training, Mr Bosun Adu, appealed to the state workers to bear with the government.

He congratulated the new Executive Council of NSCU Chairman in the state for the peaceful transition of power.

Representative of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Mr Michael Afolayan. the union, wished them a fruitful and result-oriented conference, charging them to keep to the motto of the union, service.

After the election, Ademola was reelected as the Ondo State Chairman of NCSU, promising to continue agitation for the good welfare of the union members. Other elected officers were Comrade Akande Adesuyi (State Vice Chairman), Ayo-Ajayi Oluwatoyin (Treasurer), Lucky Omoboyowa (Auditor) and Ekundayo Omojowo (Trustee).

