NDLEA debunks selling its Ikoyi properties 

By Sunday Ejike - Abuja
NDLEA Ikoyi properties , Ondo NDLEA rehabilitates 60, NDLEA arrests seven suspects, Why we raided Abuja hotel ― NDLEA, NDLEA Commander harps on education as
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has described claims in an anonymous write-up going around on WhatsApp platforms that a certain former Chairman and CEO of the Agency sold off its headquarters office buildings in Ikoyi, Lagos, leaving officers and men stranded, as a total distortion of facts.
The Agency wishes to state that the building referred to in the circulating piece, which did not belong to it in the first place, served as its National Headquarters before its relocation to Abuja some years ago.

It should be noted that a Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC) on federal government landed properties took over the buildings following a government directive that all vacated or underutilised government properties be taken over by the PIC, sold and proceeds paid to federal government coffers.
At the time of relocation, 70 per cent of the Agency’s headquarters staff moved to Abuja while the remaining 30 per cent are still in Shaw road office, Ikoyi.
The remaining 30 per cent, the Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi said in a statement, on Wednesday, will soon join the main headquarters in Abuja as soon as the new Headquarter building, recently bought by the federal government for the Agency is ready for occupation.
Like other federal government agencies whose properties were taken over by the PIC, the statement said the Agency has no hand in the sale of the mentioned properties and does not know who bought them and for how much, as the presidential committee solely handled the sale.
“The challenge before the Agency at the moment is how to remove our officers and men who live within communities where they are exposed to dangers into secure barracks accommodation, a concern already being addressed by the federal government through budgetary provisions for the construction of such barracks across the country beginning from this year,” the statement stated.


