10 things to know about Awujale of Ijebu, late Oba Sikiru Adetona

The Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, has passed away at the age of 91.

The revered monarch joined his ancestors on Sunday, just hours after the death of his longtime friend, former President Muhammadu Buhari, was announced.

Here are 10 important things to know about the late Oba Adetona:

Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona was born on May 10, 1934, in Imupa, Ijebu-Ode. He passed away at the age of 91. He had his early education in Baptist and Ansar-Ud-Deen schools in Ijebu-Ode, later attended Olu-Iwa (now Adeola Odutola) College, and went on to study Accountancy in the United Kingdom. Oba Adetona was installed as the Awujale on April 2, 1960. His reign lasted over 65 years, making him one of Nigeria’s longest-reigning monarchs. He hailed from the Anikinaiya Royal House, one of the four ruling houses in Ijebuland, emphasizing his deep traditional roots. While studying in the UK, he was selected to succeed the late Oba Daniel Robertson Adesanya Gbelegbuwa II, who died in January 1959 — a testament to the confidence the Ijebu people had in him. His reign was marked by visionary leadership. He combined traditional values with modern governance, advancing the development of Ijebuland. He revitalised the Regberegbe (age grade system), transforming it into an active tool for community development, unity, and social responsibility. Under his watch, the annual Ojude Oba festival grew into an internationally celebrated cultural event, showcasing Ijebu heritage and attracting tourists from around the world. He established the Oba Sikiru Adetona Professorial Chair in Governance at Olabisi Onabanjo University, leading to the creation of the Oba Sikiru Adetona Institute for Governance Studies — a major contribution to academia and public policy. Oba Adetona was a respected national figure, sought for counsel by Nigerian leaders. He was known for his boldness, integrity, and wisdom.

He was married to three wives – Iyabọ Oke, Modupe Ẹkundayọ, and Oluwakẹmi Dodo-Williams – and is survived by children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

