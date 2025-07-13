FIRS partners media to drive tax compliance

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has stepped up its efforts to improve tax compliance in Nigeria by partnering with media professionals to deepen public understanding of tax policies and reforms.

At a sensitisation programme held in Abuja, themed “The Role of Media in Voluntary Tax Compliance”, tax administrators, journalists, scholars, and civil society actors gathered to discuss the vital role of the media in shaping public perception of taxation and encouraging compliance.

In her welcome address, Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, Technical Assistant (Broadcast Media) to the Executive Chairman of FIRS and convener of the event, underscored the importance of sustained collaboration between the media and tax authorities.

She noted that such cooperation was crucial to enhancing public engagement, fostering transparency, and boosting accountability.

Highlighting the developmental challenges faced in Nigeria’s North Central region, despite its wealth of diversity and natural resources, Atoyebi said an informed media was essential to amplifying policy impact and building trust among citizens.

“This programme is not just about promoting the work of the FIRS,” she said, “but about equipping the media with the knowledge needed to demystify tax policies and clearly communicate the data and intentions behind them to the public.”

She encouraged open dialogue, critical analysis, and deeper cooperation, affirming that the media serves as a bridge between government and the people.

Delivering one of the technical presentations, Mr. Bright Igbinosa, Head of the Tax Reform Analysis Unit at the Fiscal and Tax Reform Division, spoke on the topic “Bridging the Gap Between Tax Policy and the People.”

He outlined key components of Nigeria’s ongoing tax reforms, which include harmonization of tax laws, modernization of the tax system, and simplification of the legal framework.

Igbinosa emphasized the benefits of these reforms, such as increased revenue generation, improved ease of doing business, and stronger institutional capacity, and the role of the media in relaying these advantages to the public.

He also stressed that effective taxpayer education helps to reduce enforcement costs, increase voluntary compliance, and enhance public confidence in government initiatives.

Also speaking, Professor Iroye Samuel Opeyemi presented a paper titled “The Role of Data-Driven Media Campaigns in Improving Voluntary Tax Compliance.” He focused on how the use of data analytics can revolutionize public engagement strategies.

He recommended segmenting taxpayers by behavior, location, and compliance history to design more targeted campaigns.

According to him, predictive modeling can help anticipate non-compliance, allowing for proactive outreach.

He also advocated for real-time monitoring of campaign performance using digital dashboards, integration of media platforms with tax databases for personalized messaging, and the use of geospatial data to tailor outreach efforts to low-compliance areas.

Prof. Opeyemi further highlighted the use of automated messaging—via SMS, email, and social media—to broaden campaign reach and emphasized the importance of transparency and secure digital platforms in building trust and curbing tax evasion.

In his remarks, the Director of the Communication and Liaison Department at FIRS emphasized the importance of accurate data in media reporting.

He urged journalists to go beyond surface statistics and employ both quantitative and qualitative data in their reporting.

He also pointed out that tax-related language is often overly technical and difficult for the average Nigerian to grasp.

As a solution, he recommended simplifying tax terms into everyday language to make them more relatable and easier to understand.

Participants at the programme lauded the FIRS for organizing the timely initiative and pledged continued collaboration in promoting transparent, data-driven, and citizen-focused tax communication.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing Nigeria’s revenue goals through enhanced public awareness and voluntary compliance.