The Association of Retired Police Officers has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to sign a bill that would exempt them from the Contributory Pension Scheme.

During a news conference in Kaduna, DSP Munir Lawal Zaria, the chairman of the police retired officers in the Kaduna branch, stated that the appeal was necessary to ensure that retired police officers receive their rightful benefits and to prevent any misappropriation of their retirement benefits.

“We, members of the Association of Retired Police Officers, join our serving counterparts and police retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to express our profound gratitude to the Distinguished and Honourable Members of the 9th National Assembly,” he said.

Zaria further expressed gratitude to the lawmakers for listening to their calls and passing the Bill that would remove the Nigeria Police Force from the contributory pension scheme.

Following the passage of the bill for the establishment of a Police Pension Board to exclude the Nigeria Police Force from the Contributory Pension Scheme, a large number of retirees gathered in Kaduna, Northwest Nigeria, to offer thanks to God for answering their prayers.

During prayer sessions, Christian retirees sang songs of praise, while Muslim retirees chanted “Allah Akbar.” They strongly believed that once the president gives his assent to the Bill, the challenges they faced due to the Contributory Scheme would come to an end.

Zaria emphasized that the passage of the bill was seen as God’s intervention, a response to their prayers. He stated, “If not God, who else could have done this for us?” highlighting their gratitude for the bill’s passage on June 6th, 2023 by the National Assembly.

