Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of Abdulmalik Sulaiman as the new Chairman of Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO) in Gombe State.

This is in accordance with the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act (NMMA 2007).

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, conveyed the Governor’s approval in a letter to the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

The SSG stated that the new appointment followed the death of the former Chairman, Late Engr Sanusi Ibrahim Gwani in April 2021.

Also, the Governor has constituted a Governor’s Advisory Council to assist in developing and implementing policy initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth and combating poverty, unemployment, and other socio-economic challenges facing the state.

A statement by the Director-General, Press Affairs, Gombe Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli, stated that a number of eminent sons and daughters of the state are to serve as members of the Council.

The Council is chaired by Prof Idris Mohammed, a veteran Academic and health policy expert with extensive experience spanning decades in Nigeria and overseas.

“Additionally, Professor Mohammed has been actively engaged in harnessing the vast potential that Gombe State possesses, especially in the fields of health care and higher education,” Uba Misilli stated.

He noted that all the honorary advisors, who are people of proven integrity and have reached the zenith of their respective careers, “are expected to bring to bear their individual expertise in their various fields of endeavours in the task of facilitating the consolidating this gains of good governance in Gombe State for a secure future.”

The statement further listed members of the committee as follows:

Dr Ibrahim Jalo Daudu (Member): A retired Federal Permanent Secretary, he is a former Head of the State Civil Service. Dr Daudu is a recognized leader in civil service reform and institutional capacity building for sustainable development. He is known for championing reforms within the civil service. Malam MK Ahmad (Member): Malam Ahmad is a highly accomplished technocrat and expert in economic development with extensive experience in finance, fiscal responsibility, accountability, and the development of human resources. He is considered one of the nation’s leading reformers in both the public and private sectors. Micah I Jimeta (Member): A seasoned public administrator with a strong community leadership background, he brings considerable experience in the public sector. Prof Fatima B.J. Sawa (Member): Professor Sawa, a former provost of the Federal College of Horticulture, Dadinkowa, is an academic of repute, environmentalist, and agricultural development specialist who has been involved in the formulation of environmental protection and agricultural development policies. Engr. Sa’idu Aliyu Mohammed (Member): He has been an important figure in the oil and gas industry, contributing greatly to the implementation of significant reforms in the natural gas and energy sectors of the country. Arch Suleiman Mohammed Kumo (Member): Having served as a director of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kumo has extensive working knowledge in the field of infrastructure financing and development. Prof. Baba Yusuf Abubakar (Member): Prof. Abubakar is a highly regarded professor of animal science who has been at the forefront of research and policy for the advancement of agriculture in Nigeria and across the globe. Engr. Abubakar Bappah (Member): Engineer Bappah, who is the immediate past commissioner of Works and Transportation, has been involved in the development of critical infrastructure in the State since its creation in 1996. Dr Muazu U. Shehu (Secretary): Dr. Shehu is the Director-General of Research and Documentation, at Gombe State. He is a professional researcher with considerable experience in policy-oriented research in Europe and Africa.





