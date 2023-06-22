The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has called on the people of the South-East geopolitical zone (Igbos), to embrace peace for sustainable development of the region.

Soludo made the call in Awka, on Thursday, through his Deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, during the opening ceremony of the Truth, Justice, and Peace Commission Stakeholders’ engagement, held in Awka.

Ibezim who described peace as key to development, regretted the rate at which the zone has lost lives and property to violence and social unrest, calling on all to join hands to restore peace for the good of all.

The deputy governor appreciated the truth, justice, and peace commission for their efforts towards enthroning peace in Southeast, and tasked them to come up with a strong solution to the violence in the zone at the end of the deliberation.

The Chairman of the Commission, Professor Chidi Odim-Kalu earlier in an address identified, truth, equity and justice as solutions to the wanton killings and other violent actions in Nigeria, and called on both the government and the citizenry to adequately play their respective roles and imbibe the method of dialogue for a peaceful society.

Earlier, the Secretary of the Commission, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu explained that Governor Chukwuma Soludo on the sixth of June 2022 constituted the commission under the Commissions of Inquiry Law of Anambra state known as the truth, justice and peace commission with its terms of reference, to identify the remote and immediate causes of the agitations and conflict and armed struggle in the Southeast since 1999, document victims and circumstances of death, brutality and incarceration, identify stakeholders and groups who have played critical roles in the agitations and conflicts, their roles, capabilities and demands among others.

