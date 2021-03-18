Shun negative acts, Abiodun charges newly inaugurated OGSIEC members

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has charged the newly inaugurated members of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), to shun all acts of nepotism, favouritism, corruption, and other negative acts in the conduct of the forthcoming local government election in the state.

Abiodun stated this in his address during the swearing-in of the chairman and members of the electoral body, held at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Thursday.

The governor expressed optimism that these new members of OGSIEC would be reputed for fairness and a good sense of judgment in the discharge of its constitutional duties.

The six-member committee would be chaired by Mr Babatunde Osibodu while other members are Olatunji Akoni; Omolaja Soyeolu; Ayodele Bankole; Olugbemisola Onasanya and Remi Olaopa as members respectively.

He said: “It is my duty to remind you all, that your appointment is a call to service at an important period in the life of our State. You are to ensure that your Commission introduces innovative and resourceful approaches for conducting free, fair and credible elections at the Local Government level in our state.

ALSO READ: Aisha Buhari returns to Aso Rock after six months absence

“You must remember that the good people of Ogun State await your total commitment in sustaining the positive development of our electoral system. They also want to see that the business of governance and the process for achieving it are in tandem with the best global practices.

“It is, therefore, imperative that you make fairness, firmness, dedication and objectivity your watchword. You must shun all acts of nepotism, favouritism, corruption, and such negative acts which could impact negatively on your duty.”

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Osibodu, said the Commission under their watch would conduct an election that would be a benchmark for a future election, not only in the state but the country as a whole.

He promised that the Commission would work with all relevant stakeholders in carrying out the assignment, while equally soliciting the cooperation of the state government in making the conduct of the election a worthwhile exercise.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE