Sheik Usman-Suleman installed as Mogaji/Imam of Alagufon

Sheik Asiru Usman-Suleman on Sunday was installed as the new Mogaji of Alagufon under the United Families of Alagufon, Agbeni, Oyo State.

The installation ceremony was witnessed by friends and the entire family of Alagufon compound as Sheik Asiru Usman-Suleman was crowned the new Mogaji/Imam of Alagufon compound.

Tribune Online gathered that the seven compounds that approved his candidature include, Shittu Musa Alagufon, Hamza Ibrahim Alagufon, Akande Ibrahim Alagufon, Salaudeen Ibrahim Alagufon, Ashiru Suleman Alagufon, Raheem Suleman Alagufon and Sariyu (Onikanhun) Suleiman Alagufon.

In his acceptance speech, Sheik Usman-Suleman, who succeeded the late Mogaji, Shittu Morakinyo Alagufon, thanked the group for his nomination as the new Mogaji, just as he promised to deliver and bring unity back to the family.

He stated that he cannot do it alone but with the cooperation of the entire family, sustainable progress will be restored in the Alagufon compound, noting that he was ready to change the narrative of the family for the better with the support of everyone.

According to him, “This is a big task which I’m ready to accomplish with the cooperation of my people because the Alagufon is known for the propagation of Islam. We brought Islam to Agbeni and its environs and we will not hesitate to uphold the legacy and other qualities the family have sustained over the years. I am not taking this respected recognition of the new Mogaji and Imam of Alagufon compound by the choice of the entire family, for granted and I pray that Allah grants me divine wisdom in my reign.

“Alagufon is a big compound in Ibadanland and they brought Islam to this area of Agbeni and has won the soul of some idol worshipers and also redirect their steps to Islamic and they are devoted Muslims till today. I want to continue in this realm as well as propagate Islam to more communities.

“As you know that this geographical location of Ibadan is one of the core Ibadan, I will bring peace, unity and engage our youths to be good ambassadors. I will also approach some organisations and politicians to help empower them in many innovative ways,” Usman-Suleman added.

In his remarks, the head of the Alagufon compound, Alhaji Tunde Salaudeen, congratulated the newly installed Mogaji, while he prayed that may Allah grant him wisdom and knowledge to take the Alagufon dynasty to a greater height.





