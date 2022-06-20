Again, another traditional ruler kidnapped in Plateau 

Mangu local government area of Plateau State has been thrown into confusion following the abduction of a prominent traditional ruler, His Royal Highness, Aminu Dewan at his palace in Payam district of the council area.

It would be recalled that the local government has been under the siege of kidnappers and other criminal elements terrorising the area for quite some time.

Also, on Sunday, last week, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Jos East Local Government Area of the state, Reverend James Kantoma, and a traditional ruler in the state, Ugoh Ababs, were kidnapped by gunmen.

Tribune Online learnt that the gunmen numbering about thirty in the early hours of Monday stormed the Panyam community and released several gunshots into the air to announce their arrival and to scare residents from coming out of their houses.

A resident of the area, Bitrus Danjuma who live close to the palace told our correspondent that the kidnappers positioned themselves around the palace while about five of them forced themselves into the palace.

“The traditional ruler was abducted and whisked away in a car in the presence of his family members while other kidnappers left on motorcycles that brought them for the operation.

“Because they were heavily armed, no one could come out. But I was able to see the kidnappers taking our traditional ruler away in a car through my window because the palace is not fenced,” he said.

A source close to the palace further disclosed that the unfortunate incident has been reported to the police adding that the kidnappers are yet to contact the palace for a ransom.