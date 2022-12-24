Shehuaro keeps trending with ‘Temper’

Music sensation, Shehu Uthman Haruna, popularly known as Shehuaro, is one of the talented artistes rocking the music scene right now. He seems not to be relenting as he keeps revving up his game.

The Kogi State-born singer is seen as a very focused artiste, who is ready to take the industry by storm with his artistry and craftsmanship. His most recent single, entitled, ‘Temper’ which featured rapper, Ice Prince is making wave.

The song, since its release, has been trending on social media platforms and on the street. The song has also made its way beyond the country as it keeps garnering multiple thousands of streams on major music platforms.

The song, no doubt, has changed Shehuaro’s status as a growing act to becoming one of the highly rated artistes to watch out for in 2023.

