I’ve not known peace since I married my wife 17 yrs ago —Husband

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has confirmed the dissolution of a 17-year-old marriage between a man, Ismail Agbonika and his wife, Amina Ismail over lack of peace.

According to the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu, dissolved their marriage according to Islamic Law, following Ismail’s prayer for confirmation of divorce on grounds of lack of peace.

Delivering judgment, Adamu held that legally, the power of divorce lies in the hands of the man, adding that the petitioner stated that he pronounced divorce to the respondent on September 29.

He, however, ordered the respondent to observe Iddah, which is an observation period of three months after the judgment before contracting another marriage.

The judge advised Amina, that Iddah period is another opportunity for her to win her husband’s love back.

Earlier, Agbonika told the court that he married Amina according to Islamic Law in 2006 and that their marriage is blessed with four children.

“There has been no peace between my wife and me for the past 17 years while efforts made to involve our families for settlement all proved abortive.

“I want to be alive to take care of my kids, which is the reason I approached the court for absolute solution.

“I want confirmation of divorce because I made pronouncement of divorce to her in September. I am no longer interested in our marriage, “he said.

Amina’s counsel, Mohammed Abdullahi , told the court that the couple had been living under the same roof with their children adding that from the petitioner’s statement he had not followed the step of settlement.

“I pray the court for an order for the couple to meet an elderly member of each family, with the couple’s lawyers for settlement, ”he said.

Amina, however, told the court that she had not offended her husband and that she wanted him to tell the court why he was divorcing her.

