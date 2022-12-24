‘My husband cut short my sexual pleasure with his cousin when he caught us’

Crime & Court
By
wife court caught, My wife slept with our landlord’s son

A married woman of Siavonga, Zambia, sent the local court into laughter when she expressed disappointment on how her husband interrupted her while she was having sex with his cousin in the bush.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Faides Moonga, 26, also complained that the man she was caught committing adultery with did not pay her the full amount he promised her to engage in the act.

Faides told the court she did not fully enjoy the sexual act because it was cut short when her husband, Laston Hechibozu, found her with his cousin in the bush near their house.

