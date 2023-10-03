The deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, will move into his new office on 7 Dennis Osadebe Avenue any moment from now.

Nigerian Tribune gathered from a source close to the deputy governor that Rev fathers blessed the office on Tuesday, an indication that Shaibu might be moving into the office soon.

“I was there and saw Rev Father blessing the new office on Tuesday. It shows that the Deputy Governor may likely move in soon.

“I must say that it has always been the practice of the deputy governor to invite a priest to his office for prayers monthly, and I am not surprised that he is doing the same in the new office,” the source disclosed.

As of Tuesday afternoon, workers were still fixing the interlocking tiles/blocks in the compound while the few staff in the office were seen going about their duties.

One of the staff said that the deputy governor had not come to the office but confirmed that the Rev. Father came to pray and bless the office.

Shaibu, it would be recalled, was officially relocated to the new office on Monday, September 18, 2023, after he had made a futile attempt to access his old office within the Government House.

The deputy governor, who, on a telephone call to an undisclosed individual by the entrance to his former office, said that he had no communication asking him to relocate, was later in the day served an official letter endorsed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, who stated that Governor Godwin Obaseki had approved the relocation and urged the deputy governor to comply.

The relocation of the deputy governor from the Government House happened at the peak of the mistrust between him and his principal, Governor Obaseki.

Some two weeks later, Shaibu tendered an open apology to his principal, who also accepted the same, thus generating the feeling among the people that Shaibu would be allowed to return to his former office.

The prayers by the Rev. Fathers on Tuesday had, however, put an end to the speculation that the deputy governor might be allowed into his old office.





