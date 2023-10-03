Due to poor sanitary conditions and inappropriate garbage disposal practices, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has closed the Alamutu (Ologede) Market in Idi-oro, Mushin.

Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, stated that the action was part of LAWMA’s ongoing efforts to tackle prevalent pollution in marketplaces across the state.

He went on to say that strict sanitary standards were required for all marketplaces in order to ensure the health of dealers and customers.

“It is paramount that we maintain a hygienic environment in our markets.

“This action is not just a response to Alamutu Market’s conditions, but a part of LAWMA’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that markets in Lagos meet the required standards of cleanliness and sanitation,” Gbadegesin said.

He noted that the enforcement action followed the recent closure of several other markets, including Oyingbo, Ladipo, and Alayabiagba, due to similar offences.

He said that the closures underscored LAWMA’s unwavering determination to enforce sanitation regulations uniformly across all markets, regardless of location or size.

In a related development, LAWMA has begun the clearing of illegal trading activities along Yaba Railway corridors to address environmental infractions by illegal traders in the axis.

Gbadegesin further said that enforcement actions against illegal trading activities had become necessary to foster a cleaner and healthier living environment for all residents of Lagos.

“The Authority is fully committed to stamping out activities capable of defacing the environment and endangering the lives of the people.

