Seyi Makinde: ‘We don’t need any other bills to regulate social media’

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has clarified what he called “the misrepresentation of the position of the Southwest leaders on the so-called social media bill,” saying that “contrary to media reports, our position remains that since we already have an extensive Cybercrime Act, 2015 we don’t need any other bills to regulate social media.”

The governor said this on Tuesday while inaugurating the Oyo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality, Violation of Rights of Citizens and Unlawful Killings.

Makinde said the panel is “made up of eleven (11) members led by Justice Bolajoko Adeniji (retired), as Chairman of the Panel.

Members of the panel are drawn from the legal community, the National Human Rights Commission, the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), the National Youth Council of Nigeria, youth representatives of End SARS protesters and the community.

“This panel was constituted pursuant to Section 2(1) of the Oyo State Commission of Inquiry Law Cap 32 of the Laws of Oyo State 2000 which empowers the Governor to set up a commission of inquiry. However, as the scope is beyond Oyo State, we’re collaborating with the Federal Govt.”

The governor encouraged anyone who has faced human rights abuse in the hands of any of the security forces to use this opportunity to seek justice. He also said that “stated that those responsible for the deaths of Isiaka Jimoh, Ganiyu Moshood Alabi, and Adeoye Taiwo would be brought to book.”

